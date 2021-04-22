Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $241,531.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

