Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,366. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

