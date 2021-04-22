SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SDC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

