Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,766.86 ($23.08).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,381.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,496.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

