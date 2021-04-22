Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Shares Down 0.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98. Approximately 1,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

