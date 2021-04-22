Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Up 1.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33. 4,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 44,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Snam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

