Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Snap by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Snap has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

