Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for 8.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.49. 12,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.