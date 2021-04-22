Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,632. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

