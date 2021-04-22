Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.49. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.