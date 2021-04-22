SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000772 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

