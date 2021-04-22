SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $849,087.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $33.78 or 0.00065086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

