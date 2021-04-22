Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

SVNLY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 612,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.