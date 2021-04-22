Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Solana has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

