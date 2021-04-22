SolarCoin (SLR) Achieves Market Cap of $285,321.92

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $285,321.92 and approximately $4,019.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00502087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000842 BTC.

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,231,752 coins and its circulating supply is 64,806,143 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

