SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

