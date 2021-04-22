Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Tops $360.32 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $360.32 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,523 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

