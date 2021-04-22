SOMESING Reaches 1-Day Volume of $392,827.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $392,827.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.