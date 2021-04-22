Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

