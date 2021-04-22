Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 437,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,440. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.
In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
