Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 437,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,440. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

