Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

