Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 437,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

