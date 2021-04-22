Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.60.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.