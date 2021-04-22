Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.49 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,754,236 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.