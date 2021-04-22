Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.61

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.61 and traded as high as $40.80. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

