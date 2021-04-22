Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $69.85. 19,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

