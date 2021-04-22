Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.24.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

