Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

