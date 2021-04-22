Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 390,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,796. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

