Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.