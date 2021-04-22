Soverain Hits Market Cap of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00330701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

