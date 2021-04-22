S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $382.76 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.40 and a twelve month high of $383.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.