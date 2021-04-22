S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $382.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $269.40 and a 12 month high of $383.17. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

