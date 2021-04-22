Space Cow Boy Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $493,276.03 and $43,318.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $15.11 or 0.00029177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars.

