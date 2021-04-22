Spaceswap (MILK2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

