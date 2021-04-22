SparkPoint Achieves Market Cap of $74.28 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $74.28 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

