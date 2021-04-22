SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Hits $56,508.44

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 52% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $56,508.44 and approximately $22.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013749 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,806,063 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,913 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

