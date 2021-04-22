SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.9% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

