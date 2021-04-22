SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,668,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $8,014,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 58,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,027. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.