SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,016,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

