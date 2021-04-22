SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.