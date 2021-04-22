SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,651 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 1.04% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $41,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.12. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

