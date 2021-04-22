SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 560.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $122.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

