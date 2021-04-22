Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $40,805.08

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $40,805.08 and approximately $3,985.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.21 or 0.00475631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

