SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 14.5% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $602,162.20 and approximately $566.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,639.28 or 1.00321388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00559275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.54 or 0.01068953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.41 or 0.00384185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00145500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.