Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $86.66 million and approximately $7,065.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sport and Leisure

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

