Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Gap Up to $39.93

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.93, but opened at $41.75. Sprott shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.