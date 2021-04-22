SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

