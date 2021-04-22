SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.