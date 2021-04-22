Stably USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,940.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $825,686.50 and approximately $3,940.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

